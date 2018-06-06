NORTHFIELD — In the tradition of other celebrations like Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Hammonton, St. Gianna Beretta Molla Church in Northfield will celebrate the feast of St. Anthony of Padua with both a religious and community event.

The Rev. Anthony Manuppella, pastor of St. Gianna, said many in the church community have a deep faith and pray to St. Anthony.

“His feast is Wednesday, June 13, and we will have a novena to St. Anthony each evening from June 5 to June 13 at 7 p.m. and close with the 4 p.m. Mass on Wednesday, June 13, where we will celebrate a Mass honoring St. Anthony and share St. Anthony bread like he gave to those who were hungry.

"When we finish Mass, we will have a procession and the entire community is invited to be a part of it. We will walk out of the church, down the driveway to Burton Avenue and along Burton for a short block to Banning Avenue and then process up Banning and back to the church parking lot. This will serve as the kick off for our first ever Feast of St. Anthony carnival,” said Manuppella. “There will be singing during the procession that will help take our prayers to St. Anthony and not just because he helps us to find lost things but because he carries our prayers to Jesus.”

Organizing the event for the parish is Nunzio Cupo of Northfield. Cupo said he has traveled to many festivals around the area where there is a religious celebration followed with several evenings filled with great food, music and rides along with raffles each night of the inaugural 4-day event.

Cupo said everything for the St. Anthony Feast and Carnival will be located on one side of the church, leaving the other side with plenty of parking for the people attending. Rides, including a carousel, chair swing, a train and dragon wagon roller coaster will be brought in by Wizards Festival of Fun of Blackwood, New Jersey.

Cupo said the amusement company has an engineer and all of the rides are inspected and have all state approvals. He and a team from St. Gianna went to St. Anthony Greek Church in Vineland several weeks ago to check them out first hand. “They have been in business for more than 30 years, the rides were spotless and there is a staff member of Festival of Fun with every ride,” said Cupo. He added there will be more than 50 volunteers working as well.

Aside from rides there will be pony rides and games for the kids such as balloon darts, ring toss, face painting, an inflatable obstacle course and a Mickey Mouse playhouse.

Beyond rides and games, the festival will have fresh-made sausage and peppers, pizza, pulled pork sandwiches with broccoli rabe and provolone or freshly made empanadas, rice and beans. and other Italian and Spanish specialties and desserts. There is a pig roast planned as well. Some of the food will come from favorite local eateries such as Carluccio’s, Capri Pizza and BF Mazzeo.

There will also be a beer garden on the property, with the Knights on Columbus checking IDs and police providing security. There will be Italian music and singers each evening. Comedian Uncle Floyd will perform Friday, June 15.

The festival runs 6-10:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, to Friday, June 15, and 4-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16. Tickets for rides are available at the carnival. St. Gianna Beretta Mola is located 1421 New Road in Northfield. For additional information call 609-5611.