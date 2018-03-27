SOMERS POINT — The local Board of Education unanimously approved Michele CarneyRay Yoder on March 22 as the district's new superintendent.

The Egg Harbor Township resident, 47, comes to Somers Point from the Margate School District, where she has worked for the past nine years and served as the principal of the William Ross School. She will replace Tom Baruffi, who has been Somers Point's interim superintendent for two years.

The school board put together a superintendent search committee more than eight months ago to find the right fit for the district. The committee called on current board members, district staff, parents and community members to lend their expertise in helping to bring on board a superintendent who will stay and help the district build positive momentum going forward, according to former school board President Wesley Kazmarck.

Dr. CRY, as CarneyRay Yoder is known to her students, held administrative positions in the Galloway and Egg Harbor Township school districts prior to taking on the role of principal in Margate in 2009, where she was also the supervisor of special education. She earned her undergraduate degree at the College of William and Mary and completed her doctorate degree at Nova Southwest University.

The BOE offered their new superintendent a three-year contract with a starting salary of $135,000.

James Galvin, the former Egg Harbor Township Board of Education president, offered glowing praise for CarneyRay Yoder: “I have followed Michelle’s career, and you really could not have gotten a better caring or more innovative educator than Michelle."

CarneyRay Yoder currently sits on the Egg Harbor Township school board.

Linwood taxes shift from city to school district LINWOOD — Business Administrator and board secretary Teri Weeks is trying to do a little edu…

The Somers Point BOE also accepted the resignation of Baruffi, who has accepted another two-year interim superintendent position in Margate. During his tenure in Somers Point, Baruffi navigated the district through a successful bond referendum to make needed improvements at the district's three schools and helped with a reconfiguration of the schools that will go into effect in September.

Baruffi will begin July 1 in Margate, where he replaces John DiNicola, Margate’s superintendent, who will retire effective June 30.

Baruffi, of Ocean City, began his administrative career in the Folsom School District, where he served as principal and then superintendent. He then moved to the Linwood School District, where he was briefly the principal of Seaview Elementary School before being appointed superintendent. Baruffi later took on a challenge and for five years served in a dual superintendent’s position in Linwood and at Mainland Regional High School. He retired from the Linwood-Mainland position in 2014. He worked as an interim superintendent in the Mullica Township School District prior to coming to Somers Point.

Baruffi was compensated at a per diem rate of $554 in Somers Point, and he will earn $567 per diem under the terms of his contract in Margate, with no benefits.