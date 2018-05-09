Marc A. Bongiorno, 45, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 29 by Patrolman Kreuz and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian A. Pope, 27, of Cambria Heights, New York, was arrested May 1 by Patrolman Heller and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juan G. Collado, 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 1 by Patrolman Evans and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana over 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rosemarie Davis, 51, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 2 by Patrolman Vola and charged with aggravated assault.
Isaih Vicenty, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 3 by Sgt. Pollak and Patrolman Cornell and charged with burglary.
Jose A. Feliciano Jr., 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 4 by Patrolman Griess and charged with driving while intoxicated.