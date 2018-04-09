Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Ricketa R. Dabney, 28, of Somers Point, was arrested April 5 by Patrolman Evans and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leshawn R. Crawford, 18, of Ocean City, was arrested April 6 by Patrolman Evans and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.