From March 18-24, Northfield police handled 512 calls for service, three motor vehicle crashes, 165 motor vehicle stops, three warrant arrests, 180 property checks and 786 summonses.
Samir L. Dugan, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested by March 20 by Patrolman Evans and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aliyah I. Watts, 23, of Ventnor, was arrested March 20 by Patrolman Evans and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danzeel A. Turner, 24, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 22 by Patrolman Evans and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana over 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.