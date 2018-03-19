LINWOOD — Students could say with some authority that they had taken good measure of their day March 14 at Belhaven School.

It was Pi Day, a chance to have a little fun with math, and for seventh-grade students in Chris Meade's math class, it was a perfect day to put the geometry lessons they have been learning in the classroom into an interesting hands-on lesson.

The students had already learned that pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle and that, regardless of the size of the circle, if you divide its circumference by its diameter, the answer will always equal 3.14.

Meade had his students measure the diameter, radius and circumference of just about everything round in the school's gymnasium. Through trial and error, students quickly figured out the most efficient way to measure and calculate circles small and large.

In the cafetorium, the sixth-grade students first had a math lesson about the application of pi in everyday use. They also enjoyed a party where every item on the menu was a circle — Ritz crackers, Munchkins, cookies and, of course, every variety of pie. They finished off the day with a few math games and, appropriately, a pie-eating contest. More than 100 students cheered on the dozen or so who went face-first into a whoopee pie piled high with extra whipped cream. Isabella D'Agastino finished just ahead of a few competitors to take first.

Fifth-grade students added fashion to the lineup. Some added the Greek symbol for pi to their ensemble, while others wore polka dots, large and small, in teacher Jennifer Bernadini's class.