LINWOOD — Students could say with some authority that they had taken good measure of their day March 14 at Belhaven School.
It was Pi Day, a chance to have a little fun with math, and for seventh-grade students in Chris Meade's math class, it was a perfect day to put the geometry lessons they have been learning in the classroom into an interesting hands-on lesson.
The students had already learned that pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle and that, regardless of the size of the circle, if you divide its circumference by its diameter, the answer will always equal 3.14.
Meade had his students measure the diameter, radius and circumference of just about everything round in the school's gymnasium. Through trial and error, students quickly figured out the most efficient way to measure and calculate circles small and large.
In the cafetorium, the sixth-grade students first had a math lesson about the application of pi in everyday use. They also enjoyed a party where every item on the menu was a circle — Ritz crackers, Munchkins, cookies and, of course, every variety of pie. They finished off the day with a few math games and, appropriately, a pie-eating contest. More than 100 students cheered on the dozen or so who went face-first into a whoopee pie piled high with extra whipped cream. Isabella D'Agastino finished just ahead of a few competitors to take first.
Fifth-grade students added fashion to the lineup. Some added the Greek symbol for pi to their ensemble, while others wore polka dots, large and small, in teacher Jennifer Bernadini's class.
Ella is consoled by town beggar Crazy Marie, played by Mainland Regional junior Grace Mozitis, after her sisters are invited to a ball. Marie, however, is not all she seems as Ella, played by Merrick Adams, soon finds out.
Ella laments her role as subservient stepsister to Charlotte and Gabrielle and wishes to go to Prince Charming's ball. Merrick Adams plays the roll of Ella in Mainland Regional's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.
Jean Michel as played by Mainland Regional junior Matthew Lischin. Jean Michel, the love interest of wicked stepsister Gabrielle, attempts to rally townspeople to revolt against the monarchy in this updated version of Cinderella.
Ella, played by Mainland Regional senior Merrick Adams, attempts to tie her sister Charlotte's corset in preparation of Prince Charming's ball. Charlotte is played by Megan Castellane in this updated version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.
Crazy Marie, played by Mainland Regional junior Grace Mozitis, reveals herself to be Ella's Fairy Godmother Marie. Marie turns a pumpkin into a carriage and mice into horses but warns Ella, played by Merrick Adams, that she must return home before midnight lest it all disappear.
Prince Charming, known in Rodgers and Hammerstein's adaptation of Cinderella as Topher, rides off into the sunset after successfully felling a giant. Topher is played by Mainland Regional senior Jeff Toth.
Photos from 'Cinderella' at Mainland Regional High School
Ella tries on her glass slippers for the first time in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. Ella is played by Merrick Adams in this Mainland Regional production.
A townswoman receives an invitation to Prince Charming's ball in Mainland Regional's production of Cinderella.
Ella goes for a carriage ride in Mainland Regional's updated production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.
