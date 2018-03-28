LINWOOD — Now that spring break is here, prom is right behind it and the Mainland Regional High School After Prom Committee is in full swing.

Every Tuesday and Thursday evening, volunteers dig into their artistic side and head to the Mainland woodshop to paint the decorations that will transform the halls of the school.

The theme this year is the wild west, and organizer Danielle Kelly, of Linwood, said they started working on this year’s prom literally the day after they completed last year's event. From cowboys to cacti, buffalo and saloons, the theme has given the crew plenty to work with.

Northfield Community School art teacher Mary Sundra did all of the sketches for the decorations on large sheets of cardboard. From there the volunteers will begin painting, using the color guide that the artist has provided.

On a rainy cold night earlier this month the volunteers were busy at their different tables painting and laughing while they worked. Wendy Garwood added details to a large map, Sharon Ianole gave color and dimension to cactus and Helen Lensch started creating an old-time woodshed with distinct brush strokes.

Once the painting is complete, each of the pieces have to be cut out. Volunteers Joe Sundra and Ted Khoury man the band saw in the MRHS woodshop for the chore. Paul Sullivan must then fire proof every piece that will be used at After Prom as required by the fire marshal.

It is a herculean effort to put the event together and takes a huge cast of volunteers to make it happen. Asked why do they continue to work so hard to put the MRHS After Prom on each year? Kelly said its really simple, “We want to give the kids a safe place to have fun on their prom night. There is no pressure here to do anything but have a good time; no drinking, no drugs, no pressure to get high and get behind the wheel of the car,” said Kelly. “This is the 25th year for the Mainland After Prom and we are all really proud that we have been able to keep it going. We learned how to plan and carry through from others and we are always looking for new volunteers to come in and help it continue long into the future.”

Kelly said they manage to keep it fresh by switching up the games and activities at After Prom. New this year is an escape room, laser tag and old time vintage photos. There will be lots of games with prizes and then the end of the evening at 4 a.m. is the drawing for one junior and one senior who will win $500 in cash. There are other great prizes including dorm refrigerators, laptops, beach chairs, iPad’s and just about whatever a soon to be college freshman might need for school.

The alcohol and drug free event gets the stamp of approval from all three communities municipal alliance groups and receive funding. Kelly said it takes in excess of $25,000 to make Mainland’s After Prom something the kids talk about for years. Last year more than 650 students attended the event. The only cost to them was $5 to cover the cost of the T-shirts they get when they buy a ticket. The committee is still looking for donations of prizes and gifts. Gift cards, money, surf boards, show tickets, movie passes all make great prizes and would be appreciated.

The most popular game each year is the big wheel where kids have a chance to win prizes that range from $5-$10 in value. Kelly said it takes about 300 prizes just for that game alone and added that Wawa and Starbucks gift cards a something the kids always appreciate and the After Prom Committee could really use as donations. Aside from prize and monetary donations the committee needs volunteers for the night of the After Prom which is Saturday, June 2. Kelly said it takes more than 100 volunteers to see the event though set-up, games and kitchen the night of the prom and clean-up after its over.

To make a monetary donation send it to After Prom c/o Mainland Regional High School 1301 Oak Ave. Linwood 08221 or for information on how or when to volunteer or make a prize donation email mrhsafterprom@comcast.net or find them on Facebook.