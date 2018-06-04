LINWOOD – After all the glitz and glamour of the prom Saturday night, Mainland Regional students returned to the high school in shorts and T-shirts for a Wild Wild West themed After Prom.
Volunteers have worked since last summer to fill open spaces at the school with cactus, saddles, cowboys and gold prospectors.
More than 600 kids stayed at the school into the wee hours playing games, eating food, listening to music, watching a hypnotist and winning prizes in a drug- and alcohol-free environment.
Danielle Kelly, chairwoman of the After-Prom Committee, thanked the volunteers and said, “Nothing is more important than the safety of our children and our community. Thank you for being part of something magical this year. If you want to stay involved, there are many, many ways to do so. Just email us at mrhsafterprom@comcast.net.”
The group will take a break but will be back in the MRHS woodshop making next year’s theme come to life in September.
