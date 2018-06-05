LINWOOD — Mainland Regional High School Latin Club students venied, vidied and vicied their way around the track May 31 during the chariot races that have become a popular end-of-year event at the school.
Latin teacher Sarah Mensch said the races encourage the study of Latin and Roman culture.
The teams, rusati (red), veneti (blue), prasini (green) and albati (white), included Latin students in grades 9 through 12. Libby Little, a junior from Northfield, designed a helmet akin to those worn by the gladiators who did laps in the circus maximus in Rome. Little said she enjoys learning about Roman culture and likes films like “Gladiator” that offer a glimpse of life more than 1,000 years ago.
Nik Kilibarda, a senior from Linwood, mounted a GoPro camera on his helmet to record being pulled around the track by Tyler Werman, a junior, also from Linwood.
The prasini chariot team of CJ Brown and Megan Pontari proved to be the fastest, clocking in at 32.3 seconds and claiming the laurel wreath crown for the second straight year.
