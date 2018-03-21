It’s not often you get to play the roll of rock star.

Stepping out onto the stage before a packed house that’s cheering for you. And there, under the bright lights, singing the songs that have become entrenched in the memories of every single person with a ticket in their pocket.

Though it was for one night only, that dream was realized by the Mainland Regional Show Choir.

During a March 10 performance at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, power-pop band Foreigner, known for a slew of platinum records released during the 1970s and '80s, invited the high school choir out on stage to lend a hand singing one of its biggest hits and most universally recognized songs.

“Being able to sing such a hit as 'I Want to Know What Love Is,' was a surreal experience,” Choir Director Amy Melson said. “(The students) were loving the time with the band, who were so very kind and generous to the students.

“Their time in the spotlight and the audience’s feedback after the concert to them made this such a rewarding experience.”

Mainland’s show choir was chosen to perform along with Foreigner after submitting a video to a contest organized by local radio station Lite Rock 96.9. Foreigner often partners with local radio stations and schools in an effort to highlight the importance of musical education and to showcase area students.

Asked what set Mainland apart from its competition, station program manager Gary Guida said its submission stood out for several reasons, not the least of which was the fun the students displayed while singing the Foreigner hit.

“It was their togetherness,” he said. “The way the sounded and the way they sang, they really seemed to enjoy themselves.”

Mainland’s show choir differs from its more traditional concert choir in that the students not only sing but add visual elements and choreography to their performances. Melson called her students fantastic and said they showcase their love of the craft in the energy they bring to each performance.

“Listening to the concert, the students realized they knew a lot of the songs that Foreigner is famous for,” Melson said. “Some of my students grew up listening to this music because of their parents, so they were loving listening to this music that was a part of their childhood.”

Following Mainland’s performance, members of Foreigner extolled the virtues of high school music programs to the crowd. In fact, Melson said, members of the band credited their school experiences for developing a love of music and putting them on the path that would eventually lead to musical stardom.

Music, Melson said, is as important as any other school subject. If you study music, you’ll find history, math, foreign language and science throughout.

“And most importantly, it gives students an outlet to tap into their creative side," she said. "The average student goes through so much academic regiment on a daily basis, and being able to express themselves is vital.”