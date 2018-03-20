SOMERS POINT — The artists at Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts are having fun with their latest theatrical production, "Sister Act," on stage this week.

Based on the 1992 comedy hit of the same name, the musical version is by Alan Menken and the same team that brought "Beauty and the Beast," "Newsies" and "Little Shop of Horrors" to audiences.

The convent will never be the same once Sister Delores arrives. Senior Flor Rosales-Euceda, of Egg Harbor Township, plays lounge singer Delores Van Cartier, the girlfriend of nightclub owner and tough guy Curtis Jackson. When Delores sees one of Curtis' boys shoot a feared snitch, she goes to the police for help.

+5 Belhaven School celebrates Pi Day LINWOOD — Students could say with some authority that they had taken good measure of their d…

The only way Detective Eddie Souther can keep Delores safe is to hide her, so he takes Delores to a convent until she is able to testify against Curtis. Mother Superior is not pleased, and Delores is told to blend in with the other nuns, a much more difficult task than originally believed.

Now, Sister Delores is charged with teaching the off-key singing, dysfunctional choir of nuns how to sing and blend into their community.

Rosales-Euceda said she is excited about portraying Sister Delores and has changed the role somewhat so she fits into the character.

"The part of Sister Delores was written for an African-American woman, but I bring a very heavy Latin character to the stage and get to blend in my cultures," said Rosales-Euceda. She has her sights set on Broadway and next year will head to Avery University in Virginia to study musical theater. Rosales-Euceda said Chartertech teachers Jean Imler and Julie Ann Green have taught her that every dream is achievable if you are willing to work hard for it.

Imler, the musical director of "Sister Act," said Chartertech chose to do the show this year because of the versatility and strength of their students.

"We really have an awesome group of girls that I knew have the talent and ability to make this a great and fun show for them and for the audience," she said.