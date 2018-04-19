SOMERS POINT — Every bride wants to be the most beautiful version of herself on her wedding day. Mary Ashanti, along with her sisters Jahneva Bame and Ila Lee, launched a new venture to help brides and their attendants get the look they want, called Made Up and Go, that is an on-location hair and make-up business.
“We cater to our brides at their location,” said Ashanti. “We pack up and go where ever our brides need us to be. Helping them look and feel beautiful on their special day is a great feeling.”
Trained at Jolie Beauty Academy in Northfield, Ashanti said she has been working in the industry for nearly a decade and enjoyed working with brides and bridal parties. She wanted to really concentrate on make up and hair for special occasions and creating Made Up and Go allowed her that freedom.
A big part of Made Up and Go is using hair extensions to give brides that full hair appearance.
“I have found that most brides want thicker and bigger hair, and we offer instant extensions that can enhance and give anyone the look of thick, gorgeous hair,” said Ashanti.
“Hundreds of our beauty clients were asking for help finding high quality hair extensions. After trialing countless brands, we weren't satisfied, so we set out to create a hair extension brand that we could stand behind,” said Ashanti.
After much research, Made Up and Go has created its own line of hair extensions, Freely Extensions.
She explained that Freely Extensions are made from 100 percent human hair and are available in two different weights to give the desired effect. Each pack contains 10 pieces or clips and two different lengths. She said the hair is straight and able to be colored and styled and withstands heat.
Being a start up business run by three women, Ashanti said it was very important to do something that would in some way assist women. She said their line of Freely Extensions come from women in China, Russia and India and is a way for some women to help support their families by selling their hair.
“We feel really good to think that not only do we put a smile on the bride and her attendants faces, but we are able to help women to be more financially independent,” said the stylist.
Made Up an Go also donates 10 percent of its fee to support women and girls, even offering events that will benefit an organization on its website.
Ashanti said she and the other make up artists are adept at putting in the extensions but added it is such a simple process, anyone can do it, and they can be worn for more than just a wedding or special occasion.
See madeupandgo.com for more information or to book a wedding party. Ashanti said they have traveled as far north as Connecticut and into Delaware to the south to do make-up and hair for weddings, events and even destination weddings.