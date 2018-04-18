LINWOOD — Saturday morning brought a healthy crowd to Central Square Shopping Center for the spring 2018 installment of the Linwood Farmers Market. Patrons could have a cup of coffee while picking locally sourced farm fresh vegetables and produce, chatting with friends and just enjoying a spring day close to home. The market runs through Saturday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
They checked out the tasty treats offered from Kizbee’s Kitchen and waited in long lines to take home Hammerbacher Bakery goodies such as knish, cinnamon sticky buns and breads.
Fresh foods from Red Room Café in Ventnor were for sale, and customers could see them make fresh gnocchi on the spot.
Empanada Mama’s was new this year and offered freshly made empanadas, including a selection of vegan and gluten-free options, along with chicken and beef favorites.
Jeana Beana was back for another season and offering her healthy and organic options.
Black Sheep Dog Treats is sure to please Fido’s taste buds with its line of organic dog treats.
The Cheeseboard and Cape May Honey Farm have storefronts in Central Square but are also connecting with customers by having a table at the Linwood Farmers Market and offering special buys for customers.
Customers lined up to welcome fresh produce direct from Happy Valley Berry Farm in Bridgeton. More farmers will bring their bounty to the market as the weeks go on, according to the organizers.
There were fresh tulips and delicate flowers just waiting to go home from J & T Farms and fresh eggs and microgreens from Giordano’s. Goji sold ice-cold juices that go from farm to table to your glass. Hank’s Sauces offered some of its line for sale including the newest, the honey habanero that brings on the heat with a touch of sweet to temper the temp.
There were plenty of handmade items for sale such as pieces from Pottery Therapy. Bianca del Mare offered homemade soaps and jewelry. Jill Baby Doula had items for new moms and moms-to-be while Sadia’s Gourmet Teas and Coffee were perfect for the caffeine lover or those going caffeine-free.
Each week the Linwood Farmers Market will feature entertainment and something for the kids to do while parents stroll through the market area. Located in the rear of Central Square, parking is available in the front of the center.
Nonprofits are invited to contact the market organizers via the Linwood Farmers Market Facebook page about having a table promoting their organization at a future market.