The Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission named Quinton Greene as the May artist of the month.
Quinton L. Greene, a self-taught African American artist, was born in Kinston, North Carolina. He attended Kinston Public Schools, where he was a happy soul and curious about life and his surroundings. He graduated from Kinston High School, where he developed interests in music, dance and painting. Music was a driving force that kept him grounded and lifted his spirits in times of sadness. Painting would become a major part of his adult life and change his outlook in a tremendous way.
After graduating from Kinston High School, Greene joined the U.S. Army. He experienced challenges that affected him in such a way that depression and anxiety overtook his life. After serving three years in the Army, he was given a medical discharge. For 10 years, he fought the demons of alcoholism and depression. To aid in his recovery, Greene picked up his brush and paint. He fell in love with painting and creating on canvas. Although Greene is a disabled veteran, painting and creating art has given him a new perspective on life. He uses bright colors and multi-media as representations of his southern heritage and ancestry.
In 2010, Greene graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees in theology and biblical studies from the North Carolina College of Theology (Satellite Program). He developed his own unique artistic style and grew as a self-taught artist. Since 1999, Greene has been featured in many galleries and exhibits throughout the tri-state area and Maine. He is currently one of many artists of the African American Heritage Museum and also a current participant with the Brigantine Art Walk.