MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Mayor Michael Clark recently presented the Business of the Month Award to Jim and Rita Burlaga, township residents and owners of McDonald’s in Cape May Court House.
The township, in its quest to recognize local businesses for their support and dedication, chose the Cape May Court House McDonald’s to be its first Business of the Month.
“McDonald’s is a cornerstone of our community,” Clark said. The Burlagas have owned the establishment for 20 years.
In December of 2016, the restaurant underwent a vast upgrade to the interior and exterior of the building. This included all new fixtures from top to bottom, inside and out. However, the upgrades didn’t stop there. New technology was added to improve customer support and innovation. A custom kiosk provides table service, adn there are fresh flowers on each table. New to the menu is a fresh quarter pounder with cheese that is never frozen, along with organic apple juice and breakfast all day.
Behind the scenes is a dedicated workforce of 40 that is overseen by a long-standing and valued employee, Director of Operations Carol Wygro. She started working for McDonald’s at a property of the Burlagas in Salem County more than 30 years ago. Since that time, Wygro has continued to grow, educate herself and raise a family. She oversees all four of the Burlagas' McDonald’s throughout southern New Jersey. She holds a master’s degree in education, yet stays within a company she loves.
"McDonald’s takes care of their employees by offering educational Archway Opportunity Scholarships yearly and by offering merit increases twice a year,” said Jim Burlaga.
In fostering good will and community spirit, donations have been made to After-Proms, Christmas in Court House, the After-School Program at the Martin Luther King Center, firehouse drills and more. Most recently, you can find township police officers at McDonald’s for their Cops and Coffee program.
“We are proud of our community and are thrilled to not only own a business here, but live here as well,” said Rita Burlaga.
Middle Township encourages the public to support all local businesses that are great community partners.