The Garden Club of Stone Harbor is celebrating 40 years of service this year.
In 1978, a group of women met to discuss what they could do to beautify Stone Harbor. This meeting resulted in the formation of the Garden Club, which, to this day continues to plan for and plant flowers throughout the borough.
The club plants the medians on Second Avenue with beautiful annuals every year. Members also plan for and purchase hanging baskets and urns and the flowers to fill them, in the downtown district, in partnership with the borough and the Property Owner’s Association. Additionally, the club was granted a plot of land at the south end of the island in 1989 to establish a Garden of Remembrance, which they plant and care for every year.
In addition to these beautifying projects, the group's mission includes sponsoring educational programs, which members do through programming at their monthly meetings, and a donation to the Elementary School for its gardening projects. They club also has a tree planted at the school every Arbor Day. A scholarship is awarded every year to a graduating senior active in the community at both the Middle Township High School and Cape May Technical School.
The Garden Club also sponsors a Flower Show every other year, open to both members and the public.
In order to fund these projects, the Garden Club has several events: a plant sale open to the public, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12-13, at the Stone Harbor Firehouse; a Community Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19, at the beach parking lot at 95th Street; its 32nd annual House Tour, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 2; a Fashion Show, Oct. 7; and to celebrate its 40th anniversary, it published a cookbook, “Shore Tasty Recipes.”
For more information on these events, see StoneHarborNJ.org/gardenclub.
The women of the Garden Club of Stone Harbor have been working tirelessly for 40 years to beautify the Borough of Stone Harbor through gardening projects, landscaping initiatives and educational programs. The club meets at 9:30 a.m. the second Monday of the month, September through June at the Civic Club building, 96th and the beach.