The Middle Township High School Alumni Association will honor and present scholarships to three graduating seniors at their 28th Annual Scholarship Dinner on Friday June 1 at the Avalon Links Restaurant.
Recipients are Sophia Ellis who plans to attend University of the Sciences, majoring in pharmacy, Camryn Simmerman who will attend Loyola University (Md.) majoring in International Business and French and Hannah Rose Lafferty-Zoltowski who plans to attend The University of the Arts majoring in musical theater. Each will be awarded $1,000.
"All of the applicants were highly qualified, which always makes the decision difficult," said scholarship committee chair and trustee Leigh Ann “Holmes” Downie.
Downie added that the committed is pleased with the choices. Committee member and past President Jeanette “Letts” McCarty said, “We were only going to give two scholarships this year but found the means to do three.”
The association is a non-profit organization and always in search of sources of funding for these awards.
“We would be greatly appreciative of any MTHS Class to earmark a scholarship while fund-raising during their high school years. Also if class reunions could do a 50/50 as a donation for this worthwhile cause," said treasurer and past president Rick Rixey.
“The future of our association and the future of our graduates depends on contributions we receive so please give if you're able,” said president Leatrice Westcott.
The organization has a “give” button on their website at mthsalumni.org. or you can mail a contribution to: MTHS Alunni Association, P.O. Box 133, Cape May Court House., NJ 08210. For further info, email info@mthsalumni.org