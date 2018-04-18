MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — There’s a talent portion, evening wear, as well as an on-stage question and group performance. And when it comes time to present the sash and accompanying tiara at the end of the night, they’ll all step forward and celebrate as winners together.
This Sunday, the Precious Gem Mentoring Program will host its annual procession at Middle Township’s Performing Arts Center. The program provides the opportunity for area special-needs girls to showcase their skills and talents in a stage setting that’s both familiar and friendly.
Gem advocate and event coordinator Tina Bartleson said the four-year-old program pairs special-needs children with mentors — many of them area students — in a project intended to boost the self-esteem and confidence of its participants.
But it’s not just the girls who get something out if it.
“People just pour into this program wanting to help and make this a special day. For them it’s a great experience,” Bartleson said. “We have girls who have a lot of needs, but they get in there and do everything they can. At (the end of the program) there’s not a dry eye in the house.”
This year there are 17 participants. Each is paired with a mentor or two depending on their needs. The event is all inclusive, Bartleson said, and all girls who want to participate are encouraged.
The Precious Gem Mentoring Program is the work of Bartleson and CEO Faith “Grammy” Miller, who developed the idea of supporting and highlighting the talents and grace of special-needs children.
For months, the girls work with their mentors on everything from perfecting their talents to choreography for group performances. The hard work culminates in a public performance before their friends, families and members of the community. At the end of the program, each girl is given her own scholarship — $50 each — as well as a sash, tiara, bouquet of flowers and a gift bag full of items donated from businesses and organizations throughout the state.
In addition to the mentors who volunteer their time, several boys from Middle Township High School serve as ushers. Local businesses get in on the act, too. Salon 41 of Cape May Court House will provide makeup and hair styling, and food vendors provide free food and drink for the participants.
Getting the program off the ground was easy. So, too, was raising money. Bartleson said financial support came in from all over. The money raised for the event all goes back to the girls, she said.
It’s not just donations that sustain the program, however.
“The girls sometimes work all year long. They spend time working together and going to each other's events,” she said, noting many of the mentors are participants in other pageant programs. “The biggest part is cultivating relationships.”
Kay Aspell, managing director of the arts center, said the PAC is happy to host the Precious Gem program, noting proceeds from tickets sales are given to charity.
“It’s a heartwarming experience to sit in the audience and watch these girls perform for the first time in front of so many people,” she said.