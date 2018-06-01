John L. Gliwa, 55, of Rio Grande, was arrested April 23 by Patrolman Young and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Lorenzo Mignano, 27, of Cape May Court House, was arrested April 27 by Detective Trombetta and charged with criminal mischief and burglary.

Craig R. Byrd, 39, of Cape May Court House, was arrested April 27 by Patrolman McInnis and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Middle Township police blotter, March 12-18 Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…

Matthew B. Lindholm, 40, of Cape May Court House, was arrested April 27 by Patrolman McInnis and charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of marijuana over 50 grams, distribution of marijuana/hash, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons and devices, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS crime, unlawful possession of handguns and unlawful possession of rifles and shotguns.

Tyler R. Staley, 19, of Villas, was arrested April 29 by Patrolman Martindale and charged with obstruction and possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages by a person under legal age.

Macey R. Seddon, 23, of Cape May Court House, was arrested April 29 by Patrolman Geiger and charged with shoplifting.