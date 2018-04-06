Robert K. Kern, 34, from Erma, was arrested March 12 by Patrolmen Martindale and Salvesen and charged with shoplifting and theft.

Ricky M. Nickels, 41, from Cape May Court House, was arrested March 13 by Patrolman MacCormack and charged with shoplifting.

Celita A. Battle, 37, from Cape May Court House, was arrested March 13 by Patrolman Runyon and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of self.

Johnathan N. Fernandez, 27, from Green Creek, was arrested March 13 by Patrolman Karge and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Timothy M. Kakembo Jr., 19, from Whitesboro, was arrested March 15 by Patrolman Maldonado and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

John J. Baum, 27, from Villas, was arrested March 16 by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of self and active warrants.

Joseph J. Owens, 31, from North Cape May, was arrested March 16 by Patrolman Martino and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession or distribution of hypodermic needle or syringe, and active warrants.

Scott A. Ross, 47, from Woodbine, was arrested March 17 by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with shoplifting.

Mark V. Caltagirone, 42, from North Wildwood, was arrested March 17 by Patrolman MacCormack and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Jeffrey Ficek, 56, from Nottingham, Maryland, was arrested March 18 by Patrolman Young and charged with DWI.