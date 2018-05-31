WOODBINE — The borough’s annual Student Government Day was held on May 23 at the Woodbine Municipal Complex, according to Mayor William Pikolycky.
Members of the eighth-grade class from Woodbine Elementary School, accompanied by teachers Tom Mozitis, and Stacey Egan, spent the morning at Borough Hall learning about the workings of municipal government, especially how to locate a business within the community.
The students, working in pairs, had designed a business and researched costs and location.
Projects and group members:
• A Go-Kart Track: Lynasia Harris and Gage Doyle
• An arcade/bakery called ArCake: Tynelle Bard and Matthew Medina
• A movie theater: Ky'Lecia Sydnor and Curtis Patrick
Planning and Zoning Secretary Monsy Gallardo-Rodriguez reviewed relevant issues such as zoning, water usage, finances and licensing. As a certified court administrator, she also spoke about the importance of staying out of trouble and of continued education as they affect the students’ futures.
Assessor and Chief Financial Officer Jack Miller talked about how assessments are done and other assessment and tax-related matters.
Following the presentations, Pikolycky spoke with the students at length about Woodbine’s history and ongoing municipal projects. He emphasized the importance of community. He then answered questions from students before giving out certificates of participation in the day’s activities.
“It was also nice to have two home-schooled students join the group for this activity, Talisabeth and Eliana, who are the granddaughters of Planning and Zoning Secretary (Monserrate) Gallardo-Rodriguez. As always, I extend an invitation to our home- or private-schooled eighth-graders to contact my office for their own tour of our municipal offices,” Pikolycky said.