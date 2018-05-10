Woodbine Elementary School was awarded a $2,000 Sustainable Jersey for Schools capacity-building grant funded by the PSEG Foundation.
Six $10,000 grants and 20 $2,000 grants were distributed to fund school and school district projects across New Jersey, including a recycling program, after-school garden clubs, filtered water bottle filling stations, a pollinator garden and a recycling campaign to reduce the number of single-use plastic water bottles.
“We are truly grateful for PSEG and Sustainable Jersey Schools for supporting Woodbine Elementary’s edible school garden project," said Jessica Hartman, the school's Green Team coordinator. "The entire school is excited to get out and garden. Through their contribution, our students have the opportunity to apply their classroom skills to sustainable practices."
The Sustainable Jersey for Schools grants are intended to help school districts and schools make progress toward a sustainable future in general, and specifically toward Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification. Currently 300 districts and 745 schools have registered to work toward Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification.