NORTHFIELD — April is National Poetry Month, and Northfield celebrates with new and ongoing poetry events at the public library all month long.
National Poetry Month takes place each April and is the largest literary celebration in the world. The purpose of National Poetry Month is to increase awareness and appreciation of poetry and poets in the United States.
Each year, publishers, booksellers, educators and literary organizations use April to promote poetry: publishers release and publicize their poetry titles in April, teachers and librarians focus on poetry units during the month, and bookstores and reading series hold special readings. National Poetry Writing Month encourages writing a poem a day in celebration.
The Northfield library will host multiple events for National Poetry Month. Events cater to all ages and skill levels, so every poetry enthusiast can come to the library and get involved.
The Stockton Center on Successful Aging will host its monthly Senior Poetry Workshop 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14. At each of the center's free workshops, a lecture on poetry and poetry-reading from a visiting poet will be offered, along with a light luncheon. Attendees also share their work among their peers. The workshops are designed for participants age 55 and older, and April’s visiting poet is Jin Cordaro.
The center also hosts a special, April-only, Submission Workshop on Friday, April 6. The poets can attend this workshop to learn about promoting their poetry, and receive help from an experienced instructor with submitting their poems for professional publishing.
Northfield School’s eighth-grade class will visit the library to read original poetry aloud on Thursday, April 26.
The library is also hosting two open mics. Open Reading is Thursday, April 26. Poets and other creative writers may bring their original poetry and short works of fiction to read aloud. Attendants are encouraged to read an original work, plus another work by an author they find inspiring. The second, poetry-only Open Mic will be Saturday, April 28. This will be an intergenerational event: even those without poetry to share are encouraged to come out, listen and support members of their community.
Finally, the new Poetry Brown Bag Series meets at the library each Thursday of Poetry Month at 12:30 p.m. This workshop was put together by Stockton University students and is an all-ages event. Beginners and experienced poets alike are encouraged to join, discuss favorite poets and techniques, and workshop their poems with this group.
To learn more about National Poetry Month, visit Poets.org/National-Poetry-Month/Home.
For more information, contact the Otto Bruyns Public Library at 609-646-4476 or see NFLibrary.org. The Otto Bruyns Public Library is at 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield.