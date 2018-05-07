Two years ago, as a freshman, Ocean City High School’s Danielle Donoghue, was approached by the coaches of her club lacrosse program about the possibility of playing at the collegiate level.
Then came questions from her family and coaches.
Where does she want to play? How far does she want to go in the sport? What level of competition could she reach? How much scholarship money could she receive?
High school students at that age are typically more concerned about adjusting to a new school and atmosphere. But athletes like Donoghue are faced with a different set of challenges and pressures: the battle for athletic scholarship money.
With the cost of a college education continuing to increase, many high school students are looking at the more than $3.1 billion in athletic scholarship money available among all sports to help pay for it, according to the NCAA.
“It’s a lot for a young kid to process,” said Michael Donoghue, Danielle’s father.
But since the start of the current academic year, there might be less pressure put on prospective college lacrosse athletes due to a new NCAA regulation.
Earlier this year, Donoghue committed to Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland, securing scholarship money and ending a stressful time, allowing the 16-year-old to return to being a typical high school student.
“It was very stressful,” Danielle said. “There was a lot of pressure on you worrying about getting this done and getting that done. Now that it’s over, it’s such a relief.”
College programs sometimes contact athletes before they even set foot in high school. The amount of money a lacrosse athlete can receive has led some teens to start considering their college options earlier than in other sports.
“They’re concerned about money. Scholarships are important,” said Cathy Andruzzi, a former NCAA Division I women’s basketball player, coach and recruiter and associate director of the Rutgers University Global Sports Business program. “At times, they can feel held hostage that they have to do this and do that.”
The NCAA hopes to alleviate some of that pressure. Last year, the NCAA Division I Council passed legislation that greatly affected the college recruitment of lacrosse players. Effective immediately, it prohibits college coaches from communicating with high school lacrosse players until Sept. 1 of their junior year.
St. Augustine Prep boys lacrosse coach J.C. Valore, who has 18 former players at the Division I and II levels, said the new rule takes a lot of pressure off college coaches and students since they no longer have to start the heavy lifting of the recruiting process so early.
“I think another big part is relieving the stress of what goes in the surrounding hype and allure of being recruited,” Valore said. “There were guys (Valore coached) that were really stressed about not getting looks and wondering if things would ever happen for them.”
The NCAA permits 12.6 scholarships per year for Division I men’s lacrosse programs and 12 for women. Schools may divide portions of those scholarships out among multiple athletes, meaning more than 12 members of the current roster may receive some money to play.
In the 2015-16 academic year, 1,679 men received nearly $28 million in scholarship money combined to play Division I lacrosse, according to the NCAA. For the women, 2,596 players received nearly $44 million.
Andruzzi said she hopes the new rule will allow the lacrosse players to focus their energy in the early part of their careers on skill and development so they are better prepared at the start of their junior year. She also hopes other sports follow in the path paved by lacrosse.
That’s what Michael and Kim Donoghue focused on while helping their daughter through her recruiting process.
“It was a lot to have to get her in front of people,” Michael Donoghue said. “A lot of these schools don’t have great budgets for recruiting and travel, so it’s up to the parents and kids to visit the schools on their own. From that standpoint, it’s nice to have that done and over with.”
Before a recent game, Danielle jogged over to her teammates to finish watching the junior varsity game that was being played ahead of her varsity match. She laughed with her teammates, her braids sticking out of her white Ocean City lacrosse cap. Prior to that, she reflected again on how relieved she was that the college search is over.
“I can be more focused on education and getting into the program through working on SATs and all of those kinds of stuff and just going out there and playing.”
Now, she sounds like a typical high school student.