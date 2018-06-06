The Wildwood Beach Bash Basketball Tournament will make its debut at the Wildwoods Convention Center June 15-17.
The new US Junior Nationals co-ed tournament will include 80 teams from seven states to play on eight full sized basketball courts. Ages of the participants range from under 12 to under 17. There will also be a local bracket showcasing four boys teams from the area.
The US Junior Nationals will mark its 31st year of operation as the longest privately owned girls basketball exposure event in the country.
This is the first year that US Junior Nationals and organization owner Mike Flynn will bring this tournament to Wildwood while also launching the its first boys event.
The USJN Championships will be held at the Gaylord National Convention Center just outside of Washington D.C., which will welcome over 500 teams next month.
For a complete list of participating teams or for additional information visit www.USJN.com or call 215-278-6153.
For additional information about the Wildwoods visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.