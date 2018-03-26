Boys Crew
Coach: Samantha Allen (first year)
What to watch: The Falcons return most of their top rowers from last year and are looking to improve. Mitch Rosen and Mike Simons are the boys assistants for Allen, who's also the head coach of the Oakcrest girls team.
Allen rowed for Absegami High School and Eastern Michigan University, graduating in 2017.
"I would say we have a really group of hard-working boys," Allen said. "I'm excited to see what they can accomplish this season."
Girls Crew
Coach: Samantha Allen (first year)
What to watch: Allen, a former rower at Absegami and Eastern Michigan University, is the coach of both Oakcrest teams. Dave Bird and Dupras are the assistant coaches. The Falcons graduated five seniors last year.
"We have a smaller group of varsity rowers than the boys team, but they're a tight-knit group and they challenge each other every day," Allen said. "We're excited to see what big leaps they'll make in the progress."
Boys Tennis
Coach: Anthony Ponzetti
Record: 8-12
Outlook: Oakcrest graduated many of its starters but still has a couple of varsity returnees. Ben Delano, a senior, will play first singles, and Rodgerick McCoullum will move from first doubles to third singles. Sophomore Zian Pena will play second singles.
“I think our doubles will struggle in the first half of the season,” said Ponzetti. “Once they get to play and adjust to the level of competition, I think they’ll do better against teams the second time around.”
Golf
Coach: Rich Howey
Last season’s record: 8-10
Outlook: The Falcons are returning juniors Matt Boakes, Dan Harty, Mike Guenther and Dave Ketschek and sophomore Nolan Harring and Viveck Kolli. Oakcrest is coming off a season in which it went .500 in its division for the first time in program history. Howey said the expectation is to be competitive in each match, especially considering that the five starters will take the green together for the second straight season.
Baseball
Coach: Sean Olson (74-87 in six seasons)
Last season’s record: 15-12
Prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Falcons return an experienced team but graduated their top two hitters. Jailen Heard is a speedy outfielder and pitcher. Junior outfielder Alec Rodriguez impressed as a freshman and sophomore.
Softball
Coach: Jason Hearn (sixth season)
Last season’s record: 9-14
2018 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Falcons lost only one starter and hope to be competitive this season. Returning senior Nikki Emper, who led the team in hits in 2017, and sophomore Gabbie Costantini, their home-run leader, will lead Oakcrest at the plate. Junior Aryel Arroyo, who led the team in strikeouts, and sophomore Emily Tunney, who pitched a no-hitter last season, will handle the pitching. Sophomore center fielder Sarah Brosman will also be a crucial player this season. Other top returners include junior Monya Fuller and sophomore Zoey Gross.
Girls Lacrosse
Coach: Jamie Toy
Last season’s record: 1-12
Outlook: The Falcons are continuing its rebuild this season. They return seniors Kelsey Andrus, Lianna Graniglia and Jenna Steelman, as well as junior Phoebe Ohnemuller.
“We’re coming off of a rebuilding year and hoping to improve defensive play and build on individual skills,” Toy said. “We gained a lot of knew players this year and are working toward building up the program.”
Boys Lacrosse
Coach: Brett Hoffecker
Last season’s record: 5-11
Outlook: The Falcons return seniors MacGyver Hay (defense) and John Liberty (goalie) to lead the backfield. They hope to get some offense from senior attacks Riley Hallock and AJ Alleyne, as well as junior midfielder Kevin Albright.
“The year is the most talented group of freshmen I’ve ever had,” Hoffecker said. “They are young and thankfully they know the fundamentals. I am low on number this year but the guys who I have are all that we need in order to be successful and to have fun.”