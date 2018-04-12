Erik Estrada will be grand marshal for this year's Doo Dah Parade in Ocean City, a celebration of all things humorous. The parade begins at noon Saturday, April 14.
First held in 1986 to herald the end of income tax season, the parade showcases a mixture of acts, including more than 500 basset hounds, marching bands and floats. Participating in this year's event will be the contestants in the city's Mr. Mature America pageant; the Ocean City, Wildwood, and Pleastanville high school marching bands; the Atlantic City Fire Department Sandpipers; clowns from the Shriner’s Mini Cars and Motorcycle Drill Team; the Northeast Remnant CO 501st Legion Star Wars; and more.
Estrada had a six-year run as highway patrol officer Frank Poncherello in the TV series "CHiPs." He has also appeared in numerous other television and motion picture roles, including the new "Armed and Famous" television series on CBS. Estrada will serve as grand marshal of the parade, which begins at Sixth Street, travels downtown Asbury Avenue to 12th Street, then turns to the Boardwalk at 12th Street and finishes on the boardwalk at Sixth Street.
Call 609-399-6111 or visit OceanCityVacation.com.