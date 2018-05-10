Tickets for all shows in the 2018 Ocean City Pops season will go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 12.
Now in its 90th season, the orchestra will share the stage this summer with a wide array of musical talents. The lineup promises something for everyone.
Tickets will be available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, by calling 609-399-6111, or in-person at the City Hall Welcome Center, the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on the Route 52 causeway or the Ocean City Music Pier Box Office 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
For a complete list of performances, go to OCNJ.us/OceanCityPops.