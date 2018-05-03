The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company will hold auditions Saturday, May 5, or Sunday, May 6, for middle school and high school students interested in musical theater.
Auditions will be held at Ocean City Theatre Company, 1501 West Ave.
Students entering fifth grade to those graduating 12th grade as of 2018 will have the opportunity to audition for the summer Junior Company productions of "Singin’ in the Rain Jr." and "Legally Blonde The Musical." The OCTC Junior Company is for youth who have a deep passion for musical theater.
An integral part of the OCTC mission is to provide high-quality education experiences. The Junior Company allows students from different schools to come together to share their talents, learn from each other and grow as performers. The production teams for both Junior Company shows are made up of leading professionals and educators in the theater industry!
High school students will also be considered for OCTC’s award-winning Spotlight Performers Show Choir. This select group of singers and dancers will have a busy summer performing in Ocean City’s July 4 festivities, Baby Parade, Night in Venice and many other special community events.
All young people interested in auditioning should prepare 32 bars or about 30 seconds of any musical theater song. A piano player will be provided. Please bring sheet music or a CD with a background track.
Specific information and instructions on how you can attend the auditions can be found on the Junior Company page at OceanCityTheatreCompany.com. Questions can be sent to info@oceancitytheatrecompany.com or you may call 609-398-1118.