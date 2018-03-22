Reigning Miss America Cara Mund will visit Ocean City as part of the city's third annual Girls Weekend Friday, April 6 through Sunday, April 8.
Mund will assist Ocean City Special Events Coordinator Michael Hartman in hosting the weekend Fashion Show at 7 p.m. Friday at Glazed Over Studios, 704 Asbury Ave.
The show features locals, including members of City Council, modeling items for sale in Ocean City's retail shops. Local restaurants will supply food for the evening. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance through City Hall, the Route 52 Welcome Center, Ta-Dah (1040 Asbury Ave.) or the 7th Street Surf Shop (720 Asbury Ave.).
After the fashion show, Mund will then appear at a meet-and-greet session from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Jon and Patty’s Coffee Bar and Bistro, 637 Asbury Ave. Stop by for autographs and photo-ops with Miss America, who is using her platform to advocate for women’s education, empowerment and leadership.
Additional Girls Weekend festivities include hotel and bed-and-breakfast packages, dining offers, shopping discounts, wellness classes, demonstrations and more at various locations throughout Ocean City. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit OceanCityVacation.com.