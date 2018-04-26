OCEAN CITY — Two men with roots in the city extending generations deep are facing off for mayor in the city’s nonpartisan election May 8.

Incumbent Jay Gillian wants a third term. Challenger John Flood has served as City Council president, but this is the first time he’s run for mayor. Each man grew up in town and took over a family business.

Also on the ballot are the city’s three at-large council seats. Each incumbent is running unopposed, so the mayor’s race is garnering the most attention this year.

Gillian says he wants to continue his work for the city, citing a huge investment in projects throughout town.

“We’re doing a ton of infrastructure work. I want to be able to see these projects through,” he said.

The capital plan approved by council this year includes more than $100 million in projects over the next five years, including $38 million in spending this year. Major projects begun in Gillian’s eight years in office include paving and drainage work, reconstruction of most of the Boardwalk and dredging the city's lagoons.

Flood agrees a big investment in city projects was overdue. But he maintains taxpayers do not realize just how big a bite was taken, or what the impact of that spending will be on future city tax rates.

“The infrastructure in town, a lot of it has exceeded its useful life and needs to be addressed. But it didn’t happen overnight, and it’s not going to get fixed overnight, and it is going to be costly,” Flood said.

Flood, 65, served on council from 1989 to 1996. He was also appointed to fill an unexpired term in 2011. He said he’s running to make a change in Ocean City.

“The only way to really change the direction of the city is from the mayor’s seat,” Flood said.

Flood’s grandparents, Emil and Mary Louis Palmer, came to Ocean City about a century ago and started a tire business downtown. Over the years, the family began several businesses, including Palmer Chevrolet and Oldsmobile, started in 1933. They also bought a number of properties.

After Flood got his bachelor's degree in business from Jacksonville University in Florida, he returned to Ocean City and got involved in the family business, including developing commercial real estate. He owns several properties in the neighborhood of 16th Street and Haven Avenue, including a car wash and the lot where the CVS has a long-term lease.

Flood and his wife, Cathy, married in 1981. They have two grown children.

Gillian, 53, also grew up in town and took over the family business. David Gillian, his grandfather, opened Gillian’s Fun Deck in 1929. David's son Roy Gillian began Gillian’s Wonderland at its current location in 1964. Roy Gillian, Jay’s father, served as a city commissioner and as a county freeholder before serving a term as mayor in the late 1980s.

Jay Gillian said he began working at the park when he was 7.

He served on the Ocean City Board of Education for eight years before being elected mayor in 2010 and has served on the Ocean City Library Board. He stated as a point of pride that he has not accepted payment for work for Ocean City, which includes declining the mayor’s salary.

Gillian and his wife, Michele, married in 2005. Together they have seven children and four grandchildren.

Gillian cites the work cleaning up and rebuilding after Hurricane Sandy in 2012 as among his proudest moments as mayor, particularly returning residents to the hard-hit public housing at Pecks Beach Village on either side of Fourth Street.

He added that his office and council work well together. He said the credibility he has built up over his first two terms is important to him, adding it bothers him when that credibility is attacked.

Flood argues Gillian tries to stifle debate on city matters.

“I would welcome public discussion about things. That’s how a community reaches a consensus,” Flood said. He also accused Gillian of micromanaging as mayor.

“The way I believe the city should be operated is that you have a mayor, and he hires a good administrator, a good solicitor and good department heads and allows them to do their job,” Flood said.

Gillian described his style as mayor as “a little more hands-on than most” but said he trusts and depends on the city staff.

Both Flood and Gillian are funding their own campaigns, at least as of the first campaign finance reports filed this month with the state Election Law Enforcement Commission. A report filed by the Gillian campaign showed Jay Gillian as the only donor, giving a total of $5,100. The report from the Flood camp showed Flood loaned his own campaign $10,870 and accepted a single $50 donation. Donations under $300 do not require the donor to be identified on state financing reports.

“Every little bit helps,” Flood said.

CITY COUNCIL

Council members Peter Madden, Keith Hartzell and Karen Bergman are each running with no challengers on the ballot.

Madden, 40, is seeking his second term. He currently serves as council president. He is a broker and office manager for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach real estate office in Ocean City. He and his wife, Ashley, have four children.

Hartzell, 62, is a regional sales manager for von Drehle paper products. He also owns a real estate holding company with commercial properties in Ocean City. He’s running for his fourth term, and said his primary motivation is helping veterans and the community.

Bergman, 57, is seeking a full term as an at-large councilwoman after stints in the 2nd and 3rd wards. She formerly owned Nash’s News and has been the director of catering for The Flanders Hotel. She has a grown son and two grandsons.