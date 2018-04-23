OCEAN CITY — While the race for the mayor’s seat in Ocean City continues, one candidate has ties to two legal actions involving the city.

John Flood is challenging Jay Gillian for mayor in the nonpartisan May 8 election. At the same time, he has a lawsuit pending against the city over a proposed residential development, while his son Justin Flood is involved in another legal action involving a proposed multi-unit development on Eighth Street near the Boardwalk.

Gillian has cited these as his reason for pulling out of the single debate planned in the race, scheduled for Friday at the Ocean City Free Public Library and presented by the group Fairness in Taxes.

Flood’s suit challenges the city’s overturning of the 2012 coastal cottage ordinance, which allowed single-family homes to be built as a conditional use in the drive-in business zone, with a higher density than typically allowed. The idea, as reported at the time, was to offer more reasonably priced housing in hopes of bringing more families back to town.

But by 2016, council members sought to back away from the ordinance, which they described as controversial and unpopular. By that time, construction was already underway on one coastal cottage project by another developer and Flood’s Palmer Center LLC had an application in for a project at 16th Street and Haven Avenue. Flood has preliminary approval to develop a 10-unit project on a small strip of land next to the Emil Palmer athletic field, named for Flood’s grandfather.

In a statement, Gillian thanked FIT and the League of Women Voters for offering to present a debate.

“However, because my opponent is involved in two lawsuits against the city, legal counsel has advised me not to participate in the upcoming debate in order to avoid prejudicing the city in the pending litigation” Gillian wrote. “I intend to heed that advice and must respectfully decline the invitation.”

“I’m very disappointed to lose the opportunity to have a face-to-face debate and exchange of ideas,” Flood said. “I know our residents will be disappointed, too.”

In announcing Gillian would not participate, FIT President Jim Tweed said the League of Women Voters will not moderate an event at which only one candidate will appear. He said Flood remains willing to answer questions from the public at the event, still planned for 7 p.m. at 1735 Simpson Ave. That would mean FIT would need to find another moderator.

“It is FIT’s position that there are other things to talk about than the pending litigations, and we hold open the invitation allowing the mayor to change his mind if he chooses,” Tweed said.

Flood said he’d be willing to set conditions on the debate. According to Tweed’s statement, Gillian said keeping the lawsuits off limits would unfairly tie his hands.

Gillian said he could not comment on the legal actions. City attorney Dottie McCrosson said she could not offer any opinions on the ongoing suits but said the city is trying to avoid any implication that the election is having an effect on the city’s decisions regarding the suits.

If elected, Flood would take office July 1. He said if that happens, he would recuse himself from any discussions on the suit, if the suit were not resolved prior to his taking office.

Flood filed the suit about two years ago. He believes it would have been over by now if the city had not sought a delay.

“We were scheduled to go to trial several weeks ago. The city went to the judge and said, 'Mr. Flood is now a candidate for mayor, and we would like you to postpone the trial until after the election so it doesn’t have any effect on the outcome of the election.' The judge granted it,” Flood said. “Now the mayor wants to use it to his advantage.”

McCrosson said the request for a delay was made along with representatives from Flood’s company.

“We were having fruitful settlement discussions. We weren’t quite ready to reach a settlement. We wanted it handled outside of any campaign,” McCrosson said. “We wanted to make it clear that no litigation decisions were being made for campaign reasons.”

Flood said the lawsuit has nothing to do with his decision to run for mayor. His son, Justin Flood, is also involved with a legal action connected to development in Ocean City.

In July 2015, the city filed a request for declamatory judgment in Superior Court. In essence, the judgment would certify that the city met its obligations to offer affordable housing, which in turn would give the city immunity to challenges to its zoning law by developers. Justin Flood’s company, Flood Development LLC, filed a motion to intervene in that matter in September. According to McCrosson, his plan would be to develop the 16th Street site as affordable housing in exchange for a larger development at market rate on Eighth Street near the Boardwalk.

Just how many units would be proposed at Eighth Street is unclear. Justin Flood had said he could speak in more detail about the Eighth Street plans Monday, but then was unavailable for comment.