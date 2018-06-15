Miss Night in Venice Committee members, Nancy Ely, Pat Gillian, Susan Cox, Maribeth Neall, Sue Doll, Cathy Finnegan, Colette Gabriel and Kathy Lavin. Missing are Maryann Jones and Sharon Capizzi-Walsh.
Members of the Miss Night in Venice Committee recently met at the home of Pat Gillian to finalize plans for the upcoming event.
Entrants met with the committee: Pat Gillian, Maryann Jones, Sue Doll, Cathy Finnegan, Maribeth Neall, Nancy Ely, Colette Gabriel, Kathy Lavin and Susan Cox.
Contestants had publicity photos taken by Don and Carol Kravitz and picked up containers donated by Johnson's Popcorn for collecting donations. Contestants received Miss NIV T-shirts they will wear in the Cedar Beach Fourth of July Parade. Sponsored by area businesses, 12 contestants will solicit donations throughout the community. This year, a major portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ocean City High School After Prom Party, Sunshine Foundation and Ocean City Food Cupboard.
The young lady with the highest amount of donations will be crowned Miss NIV on stage at the Ocean City Tabernacle at 7:30 p.m. July 25. Preceding the ceremonies at 5:30 p.m., contestants will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk from Fifth Street to 24th Street. The queen, along with all contestants, will reign over the city's Night in Venice boat parade July 28.
Maryrose Gans and Dave Gans show off their theme for Ocean City 63rd annual Night in Venice boat parade Thursday July 20, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Bonnie Monczewski has hosted a Night in Venice party for two decades at her West 17th Street home and expects 50 to 60 people to show up this year. ‘It’s all about being with family and friends. I have friends that I’ve kept in touch with for years coming to the party.’
Dave Gans show off his theme for Ocean City 63rd annual Night in Venice boat parade Thursday July 20, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Dave Gans is going with a ‘Flintstones’ theme for the 63rd annual Night in Venice boat parade in Ocean City, which sails away Saturday.
Maryrose Gans and Dave Gans show off their theme for Ocean City 63rd annual Night in Venice boat parade Thursday July 20, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
