Miss Night in Venice Committee members, Nancy Ely, Pat Gillian, Susan Cox, Maribeth Neall, Sue Doll, Cathy Finnegan, Colette Gabriel and Kathy Lavin. Missing are Maryann Jones and Sharon Capizzi-Walsh.

Members of the Miss Night in Venice Committee recently met at the home of Pat Gillian to finalize plans for the upcoming event.

Entrants met with the committee: Pat Gillian, Maryann Jones, Sue Doll, Cathy Finnegan, Maribeth Neall, Nancy Ely, Colette Gabriel, Kathy Lavin and Susan Cox.

Contestants had publicity photos taken by Don and Carol Kravitz and picked up containers donated by Johnson's Popcorn for collecting donations. Contestants received Miss NIV T-shirts they will wear in the Cedar Beach Fourth of July Parade. Sponsored by area businesses, 12 contestants will solicit donations throughout the community. This year, a major portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ocean City High School After Prom Party, Sunshine Foundation and Ocean City Food Cupboard.

The young lady with the highest amount of donations will be crowned Miss NIV on stage at the Ocean City Tabernacle at 7:30 p.m. July 25. Preceding the ceremonies at 5:30 p.m., contestants will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk from Fifth Street to 24th Street. The queen, along with all contestants, will reign over the city's Night in Venice boat parade July 28.

