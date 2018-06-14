The Ocean City Fine Arts League has announced the winners of its “Flowers” art show and exhibition at the Art on Asbury gallery in Ocean City.
First place: Peg Ditmar, "Candy Cane," watercolor, Cape May County
Second place: Carolyn LaMountain, "Purple Passion," pastel, Ventnor
Honorable mentions:
Bernice Rappaport, "Storm Swept," watercolor, Egg Harbor Township
Sue Rau, "Iris," watercolor, Upper Township
Jill Snyder, "Fleur Noir," mosaic, Margate
Karen Haberland, "Clematis," watercolor, Pleasantville
Doris Botts, "The Pond," oil, Vineland
Shirley Dautric, "Chanticleer," photo, Somers Point
Bill Parker, "Whales Tale," acrylic painted flowerpot, Absecon