The Ocean City Fine Arts League has announced the winners of its “Flowers” art show and exhibition at the Art on Asbury gallery in Ocean City.

First place: Peg Ditmar, "Candy Cane," watercolor, Cape May County

Second place: Carolyn LaMountain, "Purple Passion," pastel, Ventnor

Honorable mentions:

Bernice Rappaport, "Storm Swept," watercolor, Egg Harbor Township

Sue Rau, "Iris," watercolor, Upper Township

Jill Snyder, "Fleur Noir," mosaic, Margate

Karen Haberland, "Clematis," watercolor, Pleasantville

Doris Botts, "The Pond," oil, Vineland

Shirley Dautric, "Chanticleer," photo, Somers Point

Bill Parker, "Whales Tale," acrylic painted flowerpot, Absecon

