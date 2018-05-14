OCEAN CITY — Business Administrator James Mallon will resign effective June 1, Mayor Jay Gillian announced Monday.
Mallon has accepted a government affairs position in the private sector, city spokesman Doug Bergen said in a statement. A search for a replacement will begin immediately.
“Jim has dedicated much of his career to serving Ocean City, and his dedication and experience have been invaluable to the city at a time when we’re tackling so many important projects," Gillian said.
Mallon has served the city for more than 16 years during three different tenures in the Community Services Department and the administration. He has been the business administrator for four years.
“It’s been a great pleasure to work in Ocean City and an honor to work beside so many people committed to making this such a special place,” Mallon said. “I feel good about the team that is in place, and I’m confident that all of the work on behalf of Ocean City taxpayers will continue without interruption.”