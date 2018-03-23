OCEAN CITY — Lucero DelValle wants to do her part for the environment, and to help others to do the same.

The seventh-grader at the Pennsylvania Avenue School in Atlantic City and several of her classmates were in Ocean City on Thursday and Friday, to participate in the 10th Environmental Exchange, presented each year through the New Jersey Clean Communities Council.

Despite a snowy morning Thursday, more than 100 students from throughout New Jersey traveled to Ocean City for the event, which included presentations from environmental experts, fun activities and a chance for students from different school districts to interact.

Students from each school also prepared a presentation for their peers. DelValle and her classmates spoke about climate change, and ways for individuals to reduce their carbon footprint.

Growing up in Atlantic County, DelValle said she takes potential dangers to the environment seriously, especially when they may impact animals.

“I like the deer,” she said.

Small steps, like people reusing their own shopping bags, recycling where possible, eating less meat and using steel or glass bottles for water instead of buying and throwing out water bottles, can add up to a big difference, she said.

Her classmate Naomi Herasme described giving a lesson to third-graders in their district, bringing an environmental message to the younger kids. For instance, she said, she had a habit of leaving on the water while she brushed her teeth, which she now says is a waste of water.

“I try not to do that,” she said.

Sandy Huber, executive director of the Clean Communities Council, said the messages take on more meaning when the students do the research and present their findings to kids their own age.

The event drew students and their chaperones from all over the state, although a couple of schools canceled because of the nor’easter that blanketed the area in snow the night before, and other schools came late. Huber is proud of the cross-section of students who participated, coming from rural, suburban and urban school districts.

Atlantic City was the closest participating district. The event moves from year to year. Huber said it was last held in Ocean City five years ago, and many wanted to return for the 10th anniversary, she said, saying the last time in Ocean City was the best event they’d had.

Kimberly Little, a teacher at the Pennsylvania Avenue School, said her school got involved with the Environmental Exchange a couple of years ago, after a student won a contest by collecting the most plastic bottles for recycling.

“We collected 4,500 plastic bottles,” she said, which were used to create a large statue of the school mascot, Pasquale the Bird.

That year, the school was invited to participate in the environmental conference. Student representatives have participated each year since then.

While the ocean view from the Music Pier was familiar to Little's students, some of the other kids had not been to the beach before. There were plans for a beach cleanup, but with snow on the beach, they were changed. At the Flanders Hotel on Friday, the students were set to learn about the Clean Communities Council’s litter survey, with the hopes they would participate in their own communities.

Students also joined in Zumba classes, saw a magician and listened to music.

The students stayed at The Flanders on Thursday night.

Huber said Ocean City worked well with the event coordinators.

She estimated the event cost about $20,000, funded through a variety of grants.

“We get a lot of things donated,” she added.

For more on the event, or on the Clean Communities Council’s litter survey, see NJClean.org