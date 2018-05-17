OCEAN CITY — The sun is ablaze this May at the Ocean City Fine Arts League at the "Sunrise/Sunset" art show and exhibition.
Winners
• First place: Grace Zambelli, of Ventnor, "Sunrise Within," acrylic
• Second place: Charles Wray, of Galloway Township, "Petal Table," wood
Honorable mentions
1. Sue Rau, of Upper Township, "Sunrise," watercolor
2. Elaine Sherma, of Northfield, "Reflective Musings," acrylic
3. Fury Ferraco, of Fishing Creek, "After Glow," oil
4. Gail Graham, of Beesley's Point, "Evening In Paris," photograph
5. Donna Mindish, of Northfield, "Boardwalk Sunrise," pastel
6. Winnie Witmer, of Mays Landing, "Aurora's Belt," pastel
The Ocean City Fine Arts League is in a new location at 711 Asbury Ave. It has restocked the gallery and all artwork is for sale.
The gallery is open seven days a week. In addition to the artwork in the exhibition, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture works, all made by professional local artisans.
Artists can start and end their day of painting in the June ”Flowers” show and exhibition. Entries can be dropped off Friday through Wednesday. Reception is on Friday, June 8.
The Art on Asbury Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 609-814-0308, see oceancityfineartsleague.org or facebook.com/oceancityfineartsleague.