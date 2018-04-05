OCEAN CITY — The city is hosting the third annual Girls Weekend on Friday, April 6, through Sunday, April 8, with special appearances, dining specials, overnight packages and more.
Reigning Miss America Cara Mund will visit Ocean City as part of the festivities and will assist Ocean City Special Events Coordinator Michael Hartman in hosting the weekend Fashion Show, taking place 7 p.m. Friday at Glazed Over Studios, 704 Asbury Ave.
The show features locals, including members of City Council, modeling items for sale in Ocean City's retail shops. Local restaurants will supply food for the evening. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance through City Hall, the Route 52 Welcome Center, Ta-Dah (1040 Asbury Ave.) or the 7th Street Surf Shop (720 Asbury Ave.).
After the fashion show, Mund will appear at a meet-and-greet session noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Jon and Patty’s Coffee Bar and Bistro, 637 Asbury Ave. Drop by for autographs and photo-ops with Mund, who is using her platform to advocate for women’s education, empowerment and leadership.
Kelli Rabke, Broadway star and Bergen County mom of two, will perform at the Music Pier 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7. Her show, "Defying Gravity," features Rabke telling stories of motherhood, music and love. Tickets range from $18 to $20. Call 609-399-6111 or visit OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice.
Additional Girls Weekend festivities include hotel and bed-and-breakfast packages, dining offers, shopping discounts, wellness classes, demonstrations and more at various locations throughout the city. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or see OceanCityVacation.com.