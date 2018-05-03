OCEAN CITY — Ocean City High School senior Erik Larson has been accepted into The Juilliard School.
Larson started his long and rigorous process just like any of the other 200 undergraduate and graduate applicants; he sent in a prescreening video. Only half of those applicants were chosen to travel to New York City for a live audition, where only three undergraduate trumpet players were accepted. Erik Larson was one of them.
“To dedicate yourself to music you have to be willing to sacrifice more than you would expect. I have given up my weekends, all of my evenings, my summers and all of my social life at school, but every moment has been worth it,” Erik said. “Through all of the sacrifice I have made life-long friends from all over the world, and I know that all of this is leading towards my goal of making a living doing what I love.”
Erik has been preparing for this moment since he was 11 years old. Soon after learning how to play, he started traveling for his talent. He joined the Rowan Youth Orchestra and later attended the Rutgers pre-college program. He travels to Philadelphia three times a week to take private lessons, play principle trumpet in the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra and to play in the brass ensemble Bravo Brass.
During the past two summers Erik attended the Boston University Tanglewood Institute’s Young Artist Orchestra. To be able to attend a third time this summer he had to turn down a position in the National Youth Orchestra.
“Erik has worked tirelessly to hone his craft as a musician and he is proof that hard work pays off,” said Kathleen Taylor, superintendent of the Ocean City School District. “As he starts his journey in Juilliard, I am confident that Erik will thrive as he expands his musical knowledge. Erik is an outstanding representative of the Ocean City School District. I’m so very proud of him.”
The road to The Julliard School hasn’t been an easy one. Two years ago Erik encountered a lip injury that took his ability to play away, but after a lot of patience and perseverance he went back to the trumpet better than ever.
“Looking back on Erik’s setbacks it seemed like a major mountain to climb, however, looking ahead the world is now just a giant open canvas waiting for him.” Said Ocean City High School instrumental music Director Donna Schwartz. “I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity to work with him, and I can’t wait to see where his career will take him.”
Erik will continue his trumpet career along with learning basic piano at The Juilliard School.