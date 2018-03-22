Ocean City will hold the first of two massive egg hunts on the beach between 11th and 14th streets at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24.
The free annual event invites children ages 7 and younger to search for 100,000 eggs scattered in the sand and stuffed with candy and items from local merchants.
Separate areas are set up for different groups: 2-and-unders (11th Street), 3-year-olds (11th Street), 4- and 5-year-olds (12th Street), 6- and 7-year-olds (13th Street), and special-needs children (14th Street).
The event is sponsored by the Boardwalk Merchants Association. The rain date is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 25. The second Great Egg Hunt is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31 (with a rain date at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 1).
Arrive early or on time, as the hunt often goes quickly. Remember that the 34th Street Bridge is under construction and limited to an alternating one-lane traffic pattern. The Ninth Street Bridge will provide unrestricted access. All street parking and municipal lots are free at this time of year.
For more information, call 800-BEACH-NJ.