OCEAN CITY — Free tree seedlings will be available to Ocean City residents in the month of April as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. This program helps communities replace trees damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.
From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 9, residents will be able to pick up tree seedlings outside the Ocean City Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., and City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.
Seedlings, available on a first-come, first-served basis, also come with instructions on how to store, care for, and plant them. The guides help residents choose the right place on a property to plant a tree, while keeping in mind the tree’s full-grown size in the future. Residents should plant the seedlings within two days after pick-up in order to prevent the roots from drying out. A variety of species that can thrive in the coastal environment and climate will be available. If supplies last, trees will be distributed again Tuesday, April 10, at the same locations and hours.
The Ocean City School District is also participating in the campaign with Ocean City High School, Ocean City Intermediate School and Ocean City Primary School each distributing trees on April 9. Altogether, Ocean City will distribute 2,000 trees to residents and students.
The goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign is to distribute more than 500,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the course of five years. It is a joint effort between Ocean City, New Jersey Forest Service, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Sustainable Jersey, Arbor Day Foundation, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Canon and FedEx.
For a list of all distribution locations across the state, visit Forestry.NJ.Gov or facebook.com/newjerseyforests.