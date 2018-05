Five Ocean City High School SADD Club students won Cape Assist’s public service announcement contest and were recently recognized at an awards ceremony at Avalon Links Golf Club. Max Kelly, Kelsey Lenoir, Viva Mulhall, Tanis McDonnell, and Georgia Evans wrote on various topics including “What Will It Take to Rise to My Potential?,” “Overcoming Barriers for a Healthy Life,” and “What Resources Are Available for Kids in My Community-to Have Fun? To Get Support?”