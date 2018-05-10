On Wednesday, May 2, 25 students from Cape May and Atlantic counties competed in the eighth annual Ocean City Pops Student Competition.
The competition was held at the Ocean City Music Pier. Eight of the 25 students were awarded a total of $3,800.
The money was originally provided by longtime Pops benefactor Esther Weil. Now monies are granted by the Scheible Encore Society.
Voice winners are Zachary Taglioli, first place, $1,000, Hammonton High School; Grace Mozitis, second place, $500, Mainland Regional High School; Alan Rendzak, third place, $250, Middle Township High School; and Hannah Rose Zoltowski, fourth place, $150, Middle Township High School.
Instrumental winners are Aiden Seals, first place, saxophone, $1,000, Mainland Regional High School; Dennis Xu, second place, piano, $500, Mainland Regional High School; Hans Derek Yu, third place, piano, $250, Egg Harbor Township High School; and Quine Mei, fourth place, piano, $150, Egg Harbor Township High School.