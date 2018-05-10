The Ocean City Board of Education last week honored Ocean City School District’s teachers and faculty who retired at the end of the 2017-18 school year.
Kathleen Byrne-Musick, Terri Lashley, Georgia Di Lorenzo and Craig Mensinger each received a gift, a certificate and many words of thanks from Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Taylor and other district administrators.
Kim Jesperson, Alice Wolf, Wendy Tribulski, Karen Wallenstein, Marianne Naddeo and Judy Winfield also retired this year, but were not at the board meeting.