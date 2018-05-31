TRENTON — The state Department of Human Services on Wednesday, May 23, honored 12 New Jersey high school and middle school students for their winning entries in the 2018 New Jersey Teen Media Contest, which celebrated the students’ artistic and written word portrayal of how their family tree may look. Two Ocean City High School students were honored.
The contest, hosted by the department’s Division of Family Development, focused on the topic of family and engaged high school and middle school students in creative thinking through art and the written word. Students created original hand-made artwork and written works that reflected the contest theme and the department’s ongoing outreach campaign: “Child Support. It’s more than just money.”
Winners were chosen based upon their interpretation of the year’s theme, with the winning art and written pieces to be featured in the annual Child Support calendar. Last year’s winners can be viewed at NJTeenMedia.org.
Ocean City High School winners in the high school written category were first place, Sophia Ginet, and third place, Lauren Mirsky.
In addition to having their artwork featured in the 2019 calendar, each winner receives a plaque of achievement, a gift card and a pair of day passes to Six Flags Great Adventure. All winning entries will be displayed in the State House Annex Tunnel from May 29 to June 1.
For more information about this program or the New Jersey Office of Child Support Services, call 877-NJKIDS1 or see NJChildSupport.org.