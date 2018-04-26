OCEAN CITY — Four members of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will greet fans as part of the new Sports Memorabilia & Collection Show on Saturday and Sunday at the Music Pier.
Running back Corey Clement, Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks, tight end Brent Celek and linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be part of the show. Brooks and Celek will be featured in a motorcade down the Boardwalk from Sixth Street to 14th Street at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28.
Clement will be available to sign autographs and pose for photos at 1 p.m. April 28 and 1 p.m. April 29. Brooks and Celek will be available at 1:45 p.m April 28. Kendricks is slotted for 2 p.m. April 29. Tickets for these sessions are $45 and include one autograph and one photo. They go on sale 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, by calling 609-399-6111 or in-person at the City Hall Welcome Center or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on the Route 52 causeway.
The show will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29 and feature sports memorabilia displays and vendors. Admission is $3 per day for adults and $1 for children ages 12 and younger.
For more information on the show, call 609-399-6111.