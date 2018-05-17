Thank you to those who helped with the Ocean City Post Office Food Drive
The Ocean City Ecumenical Council would like to express our gratitude to every one who made the Post Office Food Drive held so successful.
Thank you to:
The people who advertised the Food Drive.
Mark Kelly for getting permission from the Eighth Street Acme to borrow some of their shopping carts, picking up and returning them.
The Ocean City Post Office for the organization and pickup of the donations from Ocean City residents.
The generous donations from Ocean City residents (6,620 pounds of nonperishable food items were received.)
Volunteers and youth who gave so generously of their time to assist with off-loading trucks, weighing, sorting and shelving the donations.
I am very grateful for all the assistance we received.
Many, many thanks,
Dorothy Cianci,
Coordinator of the Ocean City Ecumenical Council Community Food Cupboard