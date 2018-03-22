The Friends of the Cape May Music Festival, organized to promote the annual festival, invite the public to hear renowned New Jersey concert pianist Stanley DeLage perform works by Brahms and Rameau at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 4 at Cape Island Baptist Church, 115 Gurney St.
The program is as follows:
Les Sauvages and La Poule from Suite in G by Jean-Philippe Rameau (1683-1764)
Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)
Pictures at an Exhibition by Modest Mussorgsky (1839–1881)
DeLage is a native of Tinton Falls where he began his piano studies at age 5 and made his recital debut at the age of 13. He has been a prize winner of numerous national and international piano competitions including the MTNA State and Eastern divisions, the Osaka International Competition in Osaka, Japan, and the International Chopin Competition of Hartford, Connecticut, where he was awarded first prize.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online, by phone or at the door. For more information, visit CapeMayMAC.org.