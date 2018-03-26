Pleasantville
Baseball
Coach: Matt Zachariades (first season)
Last season’s record: 1-13
Prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Greyhounds are inexperienced but have some speedy players. Richard Almonte (3B), Alejandro Rosado (P/SS) and Franklin Urena (1B) will lead the team.
Softball
Coach: Scott Rulla (fifth season)
Last season’s record: 1-20
2018 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Seven starters return to the Greyhounds. Among them are junior Grisel Ruiz, who had seven stolen bases in 2017. Fellow junior Eva Lopez also will play this season after an injury kept her off the field in 2017.
Holy Spirit
Boys Crew
Coach: Mike Giegerich
What to watch: Holy Spirit has a small team led by senior Brett McGettigan, who was part of the Press All-Star junior double in 2017. Despite their low numbers, the Spartans also had a Press All-Star freshman quad last year and ended up 10th in The Press Elite 11.
"We'll have a small, but high-performance team," Giegerich said. "We're not sure what boats we'll have. The team has one common goal, and that's to get on the (awards) podium."
Girls Crew
Coach: Joe Welsh
What to watch: Holy Spirit returns only two rowers and a coxswain from last year's varsity eight, but the Spartans remain the team to beat. Holy Spirit was No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 each week last spring. Holy Spirit's varsity eight and second eight were both Press All-Star boats in 2017, and five senior rowers are back from the second eight. The Spartans novice eight was also an All-Star boat, though there were several lineup changes.
Eight seniors will lead Holy Spirit, including Rachel Fabel, Hayley McKeever and coxswain Natalie Weeks, who were in a varsity eight which dominated the southern New Jersey area. Seniors back from the second eight are Megan Biondi, Delaney Dooley, twins Abigail and Madison Koch, and Claire Tuohy.
Welsh, the older brother of Dan, plans to run a varsity eight, second eight, junior eight, two freshman eights, and a lightweight four or varsity four.
"Things are up in the air because we've had so little water time," Joe Welsh said. "The kids are working hard and doing a good job. The varsity eight isn't set yet. Everyone's working hard to try to get in there. We should make a decent showing, it depends on how fast they get.
"Our top two boats should be very competitive. The goal is make the top six at Stotesbury and the Nationals. That's a major feat, and then we'll see what we can do (in the finals)."
Golf
Coach: Frank Matire
Last season’s record: 10-8
Outlook: The Spartans were 4-14 in 2016 and quickly improved to an over-.500 record last season. With returning players such as juniors Anthony Lawler, Kevin Curau and Joe Pontari, along with sophomore Alex DeJean, the team is more experienced. Matire, who said he is hopeful for another winning season, said his team’s “scores will speak for themselves” when the season starts. Matire said freshman James Dalzell will be a very promising addition and could make an immediate impact.
Baseball
Coach: Jason Downey (first season)
Last season’s record: 20-6
Prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Spartans graduated 12 seniors but still return plenty of talent. Senior catcher and La Salle recruit Matt Rivera batted .442 with five home runs and 35 RBIs last season. Pat Spina (3-4 with a 4.31 ERA) pitched in plenty of big games. The right siode of the infield is strong with second baseman Dan Marczyk (.377 average last season) and first baseman Jimmy Pasquale (.338 average).
Softball
Coach: Steve Normane (first year)
Last season’s record: 4-11
2018 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The team is young but will have strong senior leadership from Aby Kiker (SS), Kamryn Englert (CF) and Nicolette Calabrese (P). Sophomores Kelly Walsh and Emily Magee will take over at first base and catcher, respectively. Freshman Sophia Pasquale could also make an impact this season.
Girls Lacrosse
Coach: Tony Roma
Last season’s record: 7-13
Outlook: The Spartans return a young team led by senior defender Regina Lamcken (27 ground balls). Sophomore attack Jolena Cordasco (27 goals, nine assists) will lead the offense. The Spartans also have midfielders Livia McManus (sophomore) and junior Bryanna Mastro (22 goals, 12 assists).
“I think we have a lot to prove this season with a full team of returners,” Roma said. “The team unity this year is something I am beyond proud of and we’re all really excited to see what can be accomplished this year.”
Boys Lacrosse
Coach: Chalie Roman
Last season’s record: 4-12
Outlook: Roman, Spirit’s assistant football coach, takes over the program this season. The Spartans return a young team. Leading the defense is sophomore back Luke Phillips and sophomore goalie Luke Spotts. Sophomore midfielder Tom Finan is a ground ball machine and freshman attack Sam Phillips leads the offense.
“We only have 16 players but they are a committed bunch,” Roman said. “We expect to compete with the best teams in the CAL.”