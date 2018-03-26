ABSECON — When the Stafford family bought a pool supply store in November, they never thought they’d be selling chemicals and rafts.
Instead, Brian and April Stafford of Egg Harbor Township bought Absecon Pool Supplies, 921 White Horse Pike, for the warehouse space behind the store for Brian’s machine shop, APEX Machining.
Formerly Shore Points Pools & Billiards, the business has been in the building for over 40 years, Brian Stafford said, with the previous owner’s father owning it before him.
They planned to rent out the retail space, but then, practically everyone the couple spoke to about it asked where they would get their pool supplies if the store closed.
“It’s been a staple in Absecon for such a long time,” April Stafford said during a phone interview. “Every day you’d come home and say, ‘Wow. I wonder if we should keep it a pool business.’”
So, the couple decided to keep selling pool and spa supplies, chemicals, rafts, goggles, swim vests and above-ground pools, liners and covers, but under a new name, in addition to putting the machine shop in the warehouse space behind it. They plan to open in mid-April.
In addition to hiring on an employee who's been there for 20 years, the couple wants to keep the same level of service customers have come to expect.
“People were always very happy with the customer service they got there— that’s what we’re striving for,” she said.
“I have big shoes to fill,” Brian Stafford added.
The whole family is on board, Stafford said, with their three children signed up to work through the summer stocking shelves.
And, for the moment, the family doesn’t have a pool at home, but that might change.
“Our children our looking forward to the pool we will most likely have in the future,” she said, laughing.
Check out their Facebook page, Absecon Pool Supplies, for grand opening and contact information.